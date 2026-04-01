Former Wisconsin tight end Jack Pugh dies at 24

Jack Pugh, a former tight end on Wisconsin’s football team who stepped away from football three years ago citing mental health concerns, has died, the university announced. He was 24.

Wisconsin issued a post Tuesday night on its football program’s X account saying that Pugh had died. Details including cause of death were not given.

“The Wisconsin Athletics family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Pugh,” the post said. “Jack was a positive light and brought a genuine spirit to our football program. More than that, he cared about people and was loved by his teammates and staff. Jack proudly earned his degree from UW-Madison in 2025 and will forever be remembered and loved.”

Pugh, who was from Columbus, Ohio, redshirted in 2021 before appearing in one game and earning academic All-Big Ten honors in 2022. He announced in an Instagram post in December 2023 that he had decided before that season to medically retire.

“My physical health was not near perfect, but my mental health was the reason I decided to hang it up,” Pugh said in that Instagram post. “Over years of prolonged depression and substance abuse, I decided I deserved a better life and to finally find happiness. In no way was football the root of these problems, but everything in my life had distracted me for so long to the point I never had prioritized my mental health all along, digging a deeper darker hole.”

“I want to thank the amazing Coaches, Teammates, Friends and Family @badgerfootball has provided me with over the years for helping me find a life I’m happy and proud of, and to finally create a relationship with God. I’ll never forget the memories. Love y’all.”

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