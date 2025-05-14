CHICAGO, Ill. — Former Wisconsin Lutheran standout Kon Knueppel is making waves at the NBA combine in Chicago despite being sidelined from physical testing due to an ankle injury.

Knueppel, projected to be a lottery pick in next month's NBA Draft, did not participate in testing or shooting drills because of an ankle sprain he suffered three weeks ago.

The injury hasn't stopped him from making an impression on NBA teams through interviews. Knueppel revealed he met with six teams — including the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the fourth overall pick, which is higher than where many projections currently place him.

Duke’s Kon Knueppel had six interviews today at the NBA Combine.



Here are five of the six teams he shared:

- Bulls

- Hornets

- Nets

- Hawks

- Magic@TMJ4 | #NBACombine pic.twitter.com/eidjt0fDlt — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) May 14, 2025

"I had six interviews today," Kon Knueppel shared. "I had a good time doing them. First time doing that sort of thing, but yeah, they went well I think."

His draft stock received a significant boost from his roommate at the NBA Combine, Cooper Flagg, who is widely considered the consensus number one overall pick.

Former Wisconsin Lutheran star Kon Knueppel impresses at NBA Combine

"Anywhere he goes he's going to be great," Flagg expressed. "I mean he's just so solid in so many ways and the way he's able to impact the game at such a high level, so I mean, such a safe pick. There's really not a lot of downside to taking Kon, and I would be surprised if he doesn't get taken with a high pick."

"He's such a safe pick. There's not really a lot of downside to taking Kon [Knueppel]. I would be surprised if he doesn't get taken with a high pick."



Duke's Cooper Flagg on his roommate Kon Knueppel: pic.twitter.com/nGT0KysS7A — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) May 14, 2025

Knueppel had an impressive freshman season, averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting nearly 48% from the field.

"I shot real well off the move this year and off the catch," Knueppel added. "I'm really trying to improve this offseason on my off-the-dribble shooting. That's important, and then extending my range as well."

The Milwaukee area native mentioned he's been training at home and is focusing on improving his finishing skills around the basket, particularly his creativity.

During team interviews, Knueppel shared that he appreciates coaches who challenge him directly, noting that this motivational style was instilled in him by his high school coach at Wisconsin Lutheran, Ryan Walz.

Knueppel indicated his ankle is feeling better, and he plans to complete the physical testing portion of the combine when he's fully recovered — a prudent decision given his projected high draft position.

