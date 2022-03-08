Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow passes away: 'She was a trailblazer'

MILWAUKEE — Margaret Farrow, the first woman to hold the position of Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin, and a longtime lawmaker who served in both houses of the state's legislature, has died.

She was 87 years old. The Waukesha County Executive and Margaret's son, Paul Farrow, confirmed her death in a statement Tuesday.

"I feel fortunate and blessed to have been raised by one of my personal heroes," writes Paul Farrow.

Margaret Farrow was born and raised in Kenosha and attended Rosary College in Illinois.

She was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1986 where she served for four years, and was selected to the state Senate in 1989, where she served for a decade.

In 2001, Farrow was elected as the 42nd Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin, the first women to hold the office, serving with then Governor Scott McCallum.

In 2013, Farrow was elected as a member of the UW System Board of Regents, where she worked for four years.

Paul Farrow said funeral arrangements will be announced later. In his statement, he described his mother as a "trailblazer."

"Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and our state to represent their best interests for decades," he wrote.

"Mom leaves behind a legacy of promoting the values that make us all better citizens and better people. Her values, her conviction, and her strength have inspired me in my life and my career as I strive to serve our community to a degree that honors her," writes Paul Farrow.

Read the full announcement below:

