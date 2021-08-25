Watch
Former Wisconsin GOP head: Election probe will cost $680,000

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Priebus, the former White House Chief of Staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Reince Priebus
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:41:03-04

MADISON — A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election could cost taxpayers $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer.

That is according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party.

Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on the podcast of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Priebus briefly served as Trump’s chief of staff. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the probe for $44,000.

