Former Wisconsin First Lady Elaine Schreiber dies of Alzheimer's disease

Wisconsin is mourning the passing of a former first lady.

Elaine Schreiber died of Alzheimer's disease after passing away in her sleep Monday morning at the age of 82.

TMJ4's Carole Meekins headed to the Alzheimer's Association on Tuesday. It is a place that has an information room dedicated to Elaine.

Meekins previously had the chance to sit down with Gov. Marty Schreiber and Elaine. The governor talked about coping with Alzheimer's and the love of his life.

Marty was a caregiver for his wife for a decade. During that time, he realized there was little information out there for people like him, so he wrote a book to help caregivers cope. His journey is one of dedication, commitment, and love.

Their love story began when the governor saw Elaine in high school Latin class when he was 14-years-old.

"She had a sparkle in her eye, and a warmth about her," Marty told TMJ4 News. "She just seemed to be the perfect person."

That connection gave birth to a life of togetherness, four children, and Elaine stood by her man's political aspirations.

"She did so much for me and to know I have an opportunity to give her comfort, it means an awful lot," Marty said.

Today, the former governor devotes his life to Alzheimer's awareness. He describes the disease by a quote from author Vivian Green, "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning how to dance in the rain."

Marty has always said we need to pay attention to caregivers when it comes to Alzheimer's. His book "My Two Elaine's" has won international acclaim. All proceeds go to Alzheimer's efforts many at the Alzheimer's Association in Milwaukee.

Meekins talked to Wendy Betley on Tuesday. Betley is a senior program director for the Alzheimer's Association and she discussed how Elaine's memory has helped raise money for Alzheimer's causes.

