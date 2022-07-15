MILWAUKEE — The former Walmart in Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold this month to an Iowa self-storage company, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports an affiliate of Affordable Family Storage bought the property for $3.28 million. Iowa-based company the Council Bluffs is known for converting shuttered retail stores into its self-storage facilities. The company's first location in the Milwaukee area was built in a former Pick 'n Save in Cudahy. Council Bluff has 18 self-storage locations across the Midwest, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The former Walmart at Midtown Center is more than 15-acres with a 160,000-square foot building. No permit applications have been filed to convert the building to new uses as of Thursday, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Midtown Center is located near 60th and Capitol. A Lowe's store was previously in the location but closed in 2009. It sold to Phoenix Investors and was converted into a warehouse.

