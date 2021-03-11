Former UW-Whitewater student-athlete issued citations amid assault allegations

The Whitewater Police Department has issued citations to a former UW-Whitewater student-athlete who allegedly assaulted another student.

Police say 19-year-old William Schultz has been issued two municipal citations, including Disorderly Conduct (Assault) and Underage Presence in a Class B Licensed Premise Prohibited.

An online petition, with now over 14,000 signatures, is calling for Schultz to be removed from the team.

On Thursday, UW-Whitewater officials released this statement saying, "Will Schultz is not currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or currently affiliated with any athletic teams."

TMJ4 asked whether Schultz's removal from the team was determined by the university due to the investigation. UW-Whitewater has not responded yet.

