Former Rock County deputy sheriff arrested for alleged child sexual assaults

MADISON, Wis. — A former Rock County deputy sheriff was arrested for alleged child sexual assault on Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Gary Huber was arrested in Fort Wayne, Ind. for multiple child sexual assault charges.

Officials say the 34-year-old worked as a Rock County deputy sheriff from August of 2016 through July of this year. He resigned to avoid an internal investigation.

The DOJ says Huber is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13

One count of repeated sexual assault of a child

Three counts of child enticement

Two counts of causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity

Three counts of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part

According to the DOJ, the complaint states Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016.

The investigation was led DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation. The Rock County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

If you have information to share about this investigation, please contact the WI Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at (608) 266-1621 or via email at report@doj.state.wi.us. For survivors looking for supportive resources, please contact a local sexual assault service provider or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

