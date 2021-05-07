Former Racine Horlick High volunteer wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting students, capturing nude images of them: Complaint

RACINE — A former volunteer Horlick High School wrestling coach has been charged with numerous counts of sexually assaulting former students, as well as capturing nude images of several of them.

Benigno Velasquez is facing more than 20 sex crime charges, including numerous counts of sexual assault of a child and capturing an image of nudity without consent charges.

Velasquez was a volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick High School and was under investigation for a child enticement charge when a former Horlick wrestler came forward with allegations of assault.

According to a criminal complaint, several victims were seen to be touched by Velasquez inappropriately during his time as a coach at Horlick. Velasquez was also accused of taking photos of students while they were nude in the locker room.

Law enforcement officials searched Velasquez's home and found several locker room photos in various SD cards and electronics. According to police, 16 different students were identified in the locker room images dated back from 2011 to 2012.

Investigators said after reviewing the images and comparing the ages of the victims who were identified, all would have been under the age of 18 when the photos were taken.

"These are extremely serious and disturbing allegations. As soon as we were informed of the allegations, we immediately contacted the police and are actively working to support their investigation as well as conduct our own," a spokesperson from Racine Unified School District said. "We have taken steps to ensure that this individual will not have access to our schools."

“The allegations contained in the criminal complaint are extraordinarily disturbing, both in light of the actions of Coach Velasquez and the failure of Racine Horlick High School and Racine Unified School District to protect its students," said Attorney Drew DeVinney, who is representing two former Horlick High School students involved. "The courage that these former students have shown in cooperating with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is remarkable given the trauma they suffered.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip