Former Punch Bowl Social preparing for major facelift

Our reporting partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal say there's a new vision for the former Punch Bowl Social, inside Deer District.

A new plan from Bars & Recreation could transform and reopen the 25,000-square-foot space under a new name — The New Fashioned.

According to a statement released by Bars & Rec, plans for The New Fashioned will "showcase local food and drink favorites, immersive entertainment and a curated retail marketplace."

"It will be a must-visit-destination for Milwaukee tourists and locals alike," Bars & Rec CEO Marla Poytinger said in the statement. She says Bars & Rec is already in talks with local restaurateurs to partner on the project.

Linda Spice with the Business Journal reports that The New Fashioned would become part of the 30-acre Deer District, which features Bucks' home court, Fiserv Forum. The district has been growing steadily for a few years.

The former Punch Bowl Social closed in October of 2023 after facing a number of challenges since opening in 2019. The venue first closed in March of 2020 during the pandemic, and reopening was delayed when the owners of the national franchise filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That lead to a legal battle over ownership of kitchen equipment, games and other property. Punch Bowl Social reopened in March of 2022 for the first time since it closed during the pandemic.

Bars & Recreation manages and operates six exisiting businesses in the Milwaukee area that offer activities like ax throwing, painting and karaoke. Those businesses include Nine Below, AXE MKE, and NorthSouth Club.

The New Fashioned proposal is the second new business proposal for Bars & Rec in the last month, according to the Business Journal. The company also proposed it's first venture outside of Milwaukee. Business leaders purchased the former home of CasTech on National Ave with the intent to turn the former factory into another entertainment venue.

"I'm so proud to be growing this company again, especially after the challenges of the last few years in the industry," Poytinger continued in her statement. "Between The New Fashioned project and our West Allis expansion, we'll be adding 35,000-square feet of prime hospitality space to our diverse portfolio."

The Bucks are also looking forward to the expansion.

"Deer District is continuously redefining downtown Milwaukee as a destination for both the community and tourists," said Michael Belot, senior VP of Bucks Ventures and Development. "We are thrilled to welcome the first woman-owned small business to Deer District."

Poytinger says Bars & Rec was certified as a woman-owned small business by the Small Business Association in 2023.

