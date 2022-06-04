Former owner of Faith Family Service in Brookfield sentenced to federal prison for tax offense

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The former owner of Faith Family Services, Inc. in Brookfield was recently sentenced to federal prison for a tax offense.

43-year-old Kimberly Zulkowski was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for her "willful failure" to account for and pay over taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to the Department of Justice.

Zulkowski was also ordered to pay $731,970 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Faith Family Services, Inc. is a person care business in Brookfield. Zulkowski founded and managed the business, which led to be successful with gross annual receipts exceeding $5 million and over 150 employees, the Department of Justice said.

According to court records, despite the IRS warning Zulkowski in 2015 that she was violating federal tax laws, she "persisted in her criminal conduct" for two more years.

Zulkowski pleaded guilty to a willful violation of the tax laws in February of 2020.

“Individuals and businesses who cheat on their taxes not only undermine the government’s ability to fund vital and necessary programs but also effectively steal from their fellow citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with IRS-Criminal Investigation and our other federal, state, and local partners to investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in these types of tax-related offenses.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip