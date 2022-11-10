Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson to perform in Milwaukee next summer

MILWAUKEE — Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson will perform in Milwaukee next summer as part of his "Faith In The Future World Tour 2023."

Tomlinson, best known as a former member of the boy band One Direction, will perform at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on June 13.

On Wednesday, Tomlinson released his new song "Silver Tongues" off of his second album "Faith In The Future" which will be released Friday.

"The title epitomizes Louis's optimistic worldview, producing a collection of songs designed for the live environment," according to a news release. "After spending the first portion of his adult life working 100 miles per hour, Louis reveled in taking his time to make sure he got his sophomore album right."

Tomlinson will perform his new single The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC on Friday night.

Tickets for his tour will go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. on TicketMaster.com and in-person at the box office.

