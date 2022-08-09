Former New Berlin mayor, Waukesha County Supervisor Ted Wysocki dies at age 79

New Berlin's former mayor, Telesfore "Ted" Wysocki, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to Wysocki's obituary, he was a graduate of Marquette University High School, Marquette University, and UW-Whitewater.

Wysocki served the New Berlin community for over 38 years. His obituary says he was the District 2 Alderman for 11 years, the mayor for four years, and a member of the Golf Course Commission and the New Berlin Police and Fire Commission. He also served as Waukesha County Supervisor for the last six years.

Wysocki was also a veteran of the United States Army and supported other veterans in the VFW Post 5716 and as an organizer of the New Berlin Veterans Memorial. He was also a member of the New Berlin Lions Club and the New Berlin Senior Taxi.

His obituary continues to state he served on the 440th Airlift Wing Community Council and was named New Berlin's Citizen of the Year in 2019.

Wysocki was married to his wife Pat for 51 years and has three children and seven grandchildren.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip