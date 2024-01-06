Former Milwaukee police officer convicted for in-custody death

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee police officer has pled no contest in connection to the in-custody death of Keishon Thomas.

Thomas was pulled over in February 2022 and arrested on an outstanding warrant. While being booked, he told officers he had taken multiple narcotics - which the medical examiner's office says caused his death.

Officer David Krueger said he would call an ambulance but never did.

Officer Marco Lopez was required to check on him every 15 minutes but allegedly failed to do so over a 6-hour period.

Kruger entered the no contest plea - which means he accepts conviction without admitting guilt - and avoids conviction on another charge.

Lopez also appeared in court and pled not guilty.

