Former Milwaukee Co. deputy sentenced to 6 months in jail, 2 years probation in crash that killed MPS advocate

MILWAUKEE — It was an emotional moment as family members and loved ones of Ceasar Stinson learned that former Milwaukee County deputy Joel Streicher will be serving six months in jail and two years probation for a deadly crash that killed Stinson last year.

The judge heard statements from the victims' wife, daughter, sister, and other loved ones asking the judge to give Streicher the maximum sentence possible. In a statement, Stinson's sister Joyce said, "Ceaser is gone, my life is forever changed for the worst. He [Streicher] took an oath to protect and serve and he took a life."

Back on Jan. 27, 2020, Streicher was driving near 10th and State Street when he looked down at his MDC computer screen. Streicher told investigators he wasn't sure how long he was looking down and did not have memory of seeing any traffic signals or even entering the intersection. Streicher's vehicle collided with Stinson, who was traveling into the intersection at the same time. The crash flipped Stinson's vehicle onto its side, killing the 47-year-old.

Tearfully in a statement during his sentencing hearing, Streicher addressed Stinson's family saying he was very sorry and that Caesar did not deserve to have his life end the way that it did. Streicher said the deadly crash haunts him every day and that he won't be the same person, and probably doesn't deserve to be.

"I do accept responsibility for what happened, I know it was a result of my actions I wish there was a better way to give the family closure. I'm very sorry for what happened, I feel horrible, I hope one day they can get some closure and maybe forgive me but I understand if that's not possible," said Streicher.

Conditions of Streicher's probation include having no contact with Stinson's family. He must also complete 100 hours of community service, have no firearms, and continue with individual therapy. A restitution hearing has been set for April 28.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip