Former Milwaukee Bucks player, Racine native Caron Butler publishes book to inspire youth

It's not the first book Caron Butler has put on the shelves, but it is the first that brings his experiences together with those of today's youth.

"Individuals that I mentored over the years, I saw great additions to this community. I saw major subtraction to this community that hit everyone. The void of those lives being taken away and those things happening to children and trying to manufacture how to move forward in life," says Butler, co-author of Shot Clock and assistant basketball coach for the Miami Heat.

In collaboration with award-winning author Justin A. Reynolds, Shot Clock, is meant to relate and inspire.

"When I grew up, I had The Great Gatsby, Outsiders, To Kill a Mockingbird, books like that to pivot to. Those books didn't reflect what I was dealing with on a day-to-day basis. So I wanted to create something for kids from all walks of life," says Butler. "There's going to be diversity and things are not microwavable, meaning that there is nothing like microwaveable success unless you hit the lottery. But through trials and tribulations, if you find a way to be consistent, you can be anything."

Living proof, Butler turned his life around through the game of basketball.

"I am the epitome and a reflection of everybody that showed up here today. If you supported me, thank you. If you put your head down when you saw me, thank you for that too 'cause I'm better for it," says Butler.

From the streets of Racine to a successful 14-year career in the NBA, Butler is not the city's first success story.

"I've seen other kids that manufacture some terrible experiences and turn it into just something beautiful. I want kids to be inspired, be hopeful, and just really believe in themselves," says Butler.

With the help of Shot Clock, Butler hopes to be far from its last.

