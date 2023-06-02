Former MCSO correctional officer charged with attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of an inmate

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) correctional officer was charged Friday after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Devon J. Winbush, 29, was charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree sexual assault (inmate by a correctional officer) and one felony count of delivering illegal articles to inmates.

According to a criminal complaint, Winbush allegedly gave his cell phone to an inmate between May 17 and May 27 while working as a correctional officer. Detectives found a photo of the inmate Facetiming with her partner from the jail.

Winbush also put $35 on her jail account and set up an account under an alias so he could text with the inmate, the complaint says. Winbush admitted to texting with the inmate through the jail texting system.

The inmate shared with detectives that Winbush came into her cell multiple times, including one time when she was showering. Video shows Winbush visiting the inmate 30 times during one shift.

The complaint says one time, the inmate was laying on her bed and Winbush attempted to inappropriately touch her. At a separate time, Winbush exposed himself to her and asked her to touch him. He is also accused of making inappropriate comments to her.

According to MCSO, Winbush was hired as a correctional officer in July 2022 and was still in the probationary phase of his employment. He was arrested on May 29 and subsequently fired.

If convicted of both charges, Winbush faces a maximum of over 23 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.

MCSO said in a statement Friday, "The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to holding itself accountable,” said Sheriff Denita Ball. “I have said before and mean it more than ever that no one –especially a member of this or any other criminal justice agency– is above the law. This former officer is alleged to have broken the law and to have violated the trust put in him to protect the wellbeing of our occupants. He will face consequences as determined by a judge or a jury.”

