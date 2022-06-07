Former judge killed: Chippewa County sheriff candidate was on suspect's 'hit list'

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, — Friday morning's shooting rattled the small town of New Lisbon in Juneau County after retired Judge John Roemer was found fatally shot inside his home.

Dan Marcon spent 14 years with the Department of Corrections and is now running for Chippewa County sheriff. He told TMJ4 News he recognized suspect Douglas Uhde when investigators showed him a photo. But, he says he does not know why he would have been on Uhde's hit list.

"I think we had an issue one time, like a search warrant in Department of Corrections is what we call it," Marcon said. "But nothing that stood out... I saw him every day and nothing major."

Marcon, a gun store owner in Northwestern Wisconsin, says he was shocked when he got a call from authorities Friday night saying he was on a hit list.

Uhde was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Roemer's basement and he remains in critical condition. Roemer previously sentenced Uhde to prison time.

TMJ4 News asked Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul if there were any previous known threats against the retired judge. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Other names on Uhde's hit list include Gov. Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - both democrats - along with Republican U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

AG Kaul said Monday Uhde appeared to have acted alone. Authorities do not believe the people on the hit list are in danger anymore.

