Former Green Bay music teacher charged with touching students inappropriately

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former Green Bay music teacher is accused of touching students inappropriately and now faces sexual assault charges.

Charges were formally filed earlier this week for Kelton J. Jennings, a former 5th grade band teacher who had recently worked at Beaumont Elementary School in Green Bay.

The charging document says police began investigating CPS reports from three different children. The reports state that Jennings made the three girls feel uncomfortable.

According to statements in the criminal complaint, Jennings would run his hands down their chest after adjusting their instruments from behind.

Statements in the complaint also said Jennings touched their necks and hands when he didn’t need to. The report states Jennings called them “lovely” or “baby” and one of the students had to tell him to stop calling her that. The report states Jennings refused to stop.

Jennings is facing two charges, one count of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child and one count of first-degree child sexual assault - sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

If convicted on the charges, Jennings could possibly face decades behind bars.