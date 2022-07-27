Former Froedtert Malt plant in West Milwaukee to be demolished: Report

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The former Froedtert Malt plant in West Milwaukee is "likely" to be demolished after an investment group bought the property, our partners at OnMilwaukee report.

The group headed by Waukesha businessman Tom Beaudry bought the property from Malteurop for $900,000. They in turn listed the site for $10 million.

The listing for the property states it is slated to be demolished.

The Froedtert brothers began Froedtert Malt in Milwaukee in the 1880s, eventually expanding with a new plant in West Milwaukee. Malteurop eventually bought the plant and decided last year to close the West Milwaukee location.

OnMilwaukee notes the "1950 headquarters and production offices/ labs buildings are hidden gems, tucked away on a back street."

A Village of West Milwaukee trustee and president of the West Milwaukee Historical Society, Craig Schaefer, also told the outlet that the developer's aim is to take down the property.

