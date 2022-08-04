Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Stuart Briscoe, author and former pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.

Telling the Truth, an international Bible-teaching broadcast founded by Briscoe and his wife Jill, announced the news Thursday.

"For many of you he was preacher, pastor, mentor or friend. To us, he was ‘Stu’, ‘Dad’ and ‘Poppa’ and we already miss him achingly," Telling the Truth wrote in a Facebook post.

Briscoe and his wife Jill were married for more than 59 years and together had three children and 13 grandchildren, according to his website.

Briscoe was born in England in 1930. He served in the Royal Marines during the Korean War and preached his first sermon at 17 years old. He has written more than 40 books and pastored the Elmbrook Church for 30 years.

The Briscoe family said they will share information about his memorial service in the future.

