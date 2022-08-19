Former DOA employee sentenced 10 years in federal prison for attempted child enticement

A former State of Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) employee was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted child enticement on Friday.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 43-year-old Marc F. Bennett, will serve five years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

Court documents say in January of this year, Bennett began using popular online platforms to talk to a 12-year-old girl. Bennett requested graphic pictures of her and "expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with her," according to the DOJ.

On Feb. 1, Bennett went to Manitowoc to meet the child. When he arrived, he was arrested by an undercover police officer. Court documents say Bennett immediately displayed his DOA work badge and claimed he was attempting to save a victim of human trafficking.

The case was investigated by the Manitowoc Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander E. Duros.

