Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, to visit Burlington High School for new field dedication

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will visit his alma mater, Burlington High School, to attend the dedication of the high school's new synthetic track and turf field.

The field dedication will be a half-time presentation at Don Dalton Stadium during Burlington High School's Homecoming game vs. Beloit Memorial on Friday, Sept. 30.

Burlington Area School District used capital referendum funding to replace the track and the district moved forward with installing a synthetic turf field after receiving $1.2 million in private donor contributions.

The private donors will be introduced on Friday night during the half-time presentation.

Burlington Area School District Burlington High School's new synthetic field dedicated to former NFL quarterback, Tony Romo

Burlington High School is the fifth school in the Southern Lakes Conference to install synthetic turf.

The field was named after Tony Romo Field in February 2020 to recognize Romo’s continued connection to the Burlington community as he has found national success as an NFL athlete and CBS Sports Broadcaster.

In a news release Burlington High School Athletic Director, Eric Plitzuweit stated, “Tony has had a unique way of making a positive impact for Burlington and beyond. Whether it was through his on-field performance, his professional achievements beyond the field, or his ability to give back to the youth in our community, we are honored to have Tony Romo call Burlington his hometown. Tony Romo Field is a positive step forward for the Burlington community, Burlington High School, and the Burlington Area School District.”

Tony Romo was the first Burlington High School student-athlete to be named All-State in three sports. After graduating from Burlington Romo played quarterback at Eastern Illinois University before signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Once signed with the Cowboys, Romo played for 14 seasons.

Romo has continued to maintain strong connections to the Burlington community by hosting a free program that gathered nearly 400 aspiring athletes to improve their skills with Burlington High School coaches and student-athletes.

This ceremony allows the Burlington community to come together to celebrate not only Romo but its school district and community members who create a vast support system for students.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip