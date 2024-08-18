Former college coach reflects on Jordan Love's upward trajectory

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A year removed from college coaching, Jordan Love's former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford had a front-row seat to Friday's joint practice with the Denver Broncos.

While he only spent one year coaching Love at Utah State, Sanford saw first-hand what made him a first-round pick in 2019.

The @packers just did the best thing…no one is more deserving than @jordan3love and his incredible family. He will EARN this contract because he is THAT DUDE. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/fuUHNGuyt0 — Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) July 27, 2024

Despite the Aggies struggling that year falling from an 11-2 mark in 2018 to 7-6 under first-year head coach Gary Anderson, Love's composure and leadership never wavered in the locker room.

“That year was challenging," Sanford explained. "I mean, he had to really carry our team on his shoulders… Just one of those players that no matter what comes his way, he's going to take it as it comes, and then he's going to respond and get better.”

With Love's ability to respond, that's why Sanford wasn't shocked to see the Packers upward trajectory last season after a rocky start.

"Just to see the trust that he was able to earn from Matt LaFleur and staff," he shared. "to be able to start doing what he does best — I know it because I've seen it and I've coached it — is pushed the ball down the field and play creatively.”

Utah State ran an air raid offense throughout Love’s college career, a system Stanford inherited when he took over as the offensive coordinator in 2019.

“We actually did work on under center drops while I was coaching at Utah State, but to see his comfort level now in the entirety of an NFL offense, it's been really impressive to see," he expressed.

“I appreciate all the coaches that I work with throughout my whole time in college," Jordan Love said after Friday's joint practice. "Mike was one of those guys that brought the energy every day and would stay true to finding new ways to get us better.”

While coaching Love is something he’ll always cherish, he’s even more grateful for the relationship that Jordan shares with his kids.

“My son thinks he's his best friend," Sanford smiled. "Just to have a chance to bring my son to several Packers games last year and for him to see what his best friend's doing on a big stage was it probably the coolest memory of last year and 2019.”

Sanford is hopeful his kids will be able to see Love once again at Sunday's preseason game versus the Denver Broncos.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

Sanford spent one season with the Aggies (2019) before heading to Minnesota the following season to also serve as the Gophers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two years.

His final stint came at the University of Colorado Boulder where he served as the interim head coach. Sanford is now a member of the Denver media.

