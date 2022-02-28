Former co-owner of Fushimi restaurant charged with sales tax theft

MILWAUKEE — The former co-owner of Fushimi restaurant on North Farwell on Milwaukee's east side was charged with sales tax theft and if found guilty, could spend up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

A criminal complaint released Monday states Meiling Dong was co-owner of the business from 2013-2016. During that time, authorities say she repeatedly underreported sales and failed to remit sales tax to the State of Wisconsin.

The complaint states Dong underreported sales by $858,000 and failed to remit sales tax on that income by $48,000.

Authorities also say during the same time, Dong deleted 3,108 separate transactions from their point of sale system.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue's Office of Criminal Investigation investigated the incident.

The criminal complaint states during an interview with authorities, Dong admitted to her actions and apologized for deleting the transactions.

The litigator interviewed Regina Yang, the accountant for Fushinami, the company that owns Fushimi. Yang said that she was unaware that Dong was underreporting total sales, the complaint states.

