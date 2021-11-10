Former CIA officer joins Wisconsin congressional race

MADISON — A former CIA officer and daughter of a former congressman is joining the Democratic primary for a western Wisconsin congressional seat that's expected to be one of the hardest-fought races in the country next year.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Deb McGrath, from Menomonie, announced her candidacy on Tuesday. She is seeking to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind. Other Democrats already in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke and U.S. Navy veteran Brett Knudsen.

Republican Derrick Van Orden is running for the district again after being narrowly defeated by Kind in 2020.

