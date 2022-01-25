Former Capitol Police Officer accused of exposing himself to 16-year-old girl: Police

GRAFTON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin State Capitol Police Officer has been accused of inappropriately exposing himself to his 16-year-old sister-in-law, Grafton police announced Tuesday.

Brett D. Pekera, 34 of Grafton, was a Capitol Police Officer at the time of the alleged incident two years ago. He has since resigned from the force.

Pekera was charged with felony Child Enticement-Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts earlier this month. He is set to attend his arraignment on Feb. 15. His bond was set at $25,000, court records show.

Grafton police said in a statement Monday that the Ozaukee County Department of Human Services alerted detectives in December of 2021 regarding an incident that occurred two years ago. The victim, Pekera's 16-year-old sister-in-law, told investigators she was invited by Pekera to his home to play video games.

Pekera allegedly escorted the victim to the basement, where he gave her alcohol and asked her to play drinking games with him. The victim says the two of them then went into another room, where they played video games.

The victim alleges that's when Pekera created rules to a game that eventually led to the victim being partially unclothed and him being fully "disrobed," according to Grafton police.

Part of Pekera's bond agreement is to not have contact with people under 18 without supervision, to not leave the state, have weapons or be under the influence, and to give up his passport.

