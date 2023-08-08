Former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall could be replaced by 900+ apartments

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall could be replaced by 906 apartments, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. It is part of a redevelopment plan that Wauwatosa could support with proposed spending of $57.9 million.

Wauwatosa officials are working with a developer for the plan, but the company is yet to be identified. According to BizJournal, a proposed tax incremental financing district includes $33.2 million in incentives for that developer to build a first phase with over 450 apartments, a structure with over 600 parking stalls, and over 6,600 square feet of new retail space. The proposal is under review this week.

After the first phase is complete in 2025, 208 more apartments could come in 2026 and 235 more with additional parking and retail space in 2027.

The City of Wauwatosa acquired the now vacant 15-acre Boston Store property last summer. BizJournalreports that similar plans for new housing to support the stores have been floated for the former Boston Store sites at both Southridge Mall in Greendale and Brookfield Square Mall.

