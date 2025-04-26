Former Badger WR Chimere Dike, first pick of fourth round, to Tennessee Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badger and wide receiver Chimere Dike was the first pick in the fourth round and is headed to Tennessee as a Titan.

Dike, originally from Waukesha, spent his first three seasons as a Badger before transferring from Wisconsin to Florida in 2023.

His first four seasons in college were spent at Wisconsin before headed to Florida, and accumulated 139 catches, bringing in 2,261 yards and tallied 11 touchdowns overall, according to the Titans website.

He was the 103rd pick in round four of the 2025 NFL draft.

