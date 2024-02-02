Watch Now
Forget groundhogs. The Milwaukee County Zoo is using penguins to prognosticate

It might be called 'Groundhog Day,' but that's not stopping a group of Humboldt Penguins from trying to predict the weather.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 16:51:36-05

Today is Groundhog Day. The Milwaukee County Zoo is breaking from tradition by using penguins. Gordy the Groundhog died last year, so the Humboldt Penguins were there to rise to the occasion.

"It looks like they do not see a shadow! It’s going to be an early spring everybody," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"You know Miliwaukeans get out in the weather, but I think an early spring means fun and excitement," said Zoo Director Amos Morris. "So it’s pretty awesome. Looks like they’re having a pretty good time in the water."

