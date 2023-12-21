Forget "Girl Dinner," International chefs are sharing their 2024 food trend predictions

In Today's Talker — Forget 2023's trend of "Girl Dinner."

International chefs are sharing their thoughts on what could be the big food trends of 2024.

They say you should expect super spicy condiments. Were talking things like painfully hot ramen, African-inspired chili oils and pepper infused spirits.

Keep an eye out for innovative plant based dishes. One Miami based chef predicts vegetables like Okra and Eggplant will be huge on the foodie scene.

Non-alcoholic drinks will have a huge come-up. We're already seeing mocktails grow in popularity!

Those chefs are predicting people will look for "little luxuries" — high end food items like caviar.

If that's not your thing, you might enjoy another possible trend — snacks for dinner. Who doesn't love a little charcuterie for dinner?

And last but not least, look for botanical and floral-based everything. Chefs predict lots of plants and flowers in food and drink to enhance flavor.

You can watch the entire Today's Talker above.



