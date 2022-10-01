Football team honors 16-year-old shot near Case High School during game

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An entire football team united. The number 60 displayed on their wrists and arms, and the phrase "Do It for 60" written on their shirts. All to honor a teammate whose junior year football season was cut short.

"We just want to show that we physically but got him, not physically, but...in our spirit and with us," said Javion Trice, a senior at J.I. Case High School.

Zysean Golden is spending the next six weeks recovering after he was shot in his right side Wednesday.

Sequoia Garrett 16-year-old Zysean Golden was shot across from Case High School in Racine County on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect involved in the shooting, a 19-year-old man, who's since been arrested, was affiliated with gang activity.

"It was crazy. I just couldn't believe it," said Trice.

"Our entire school was hurt by this," said Evan Smith, a sophomore at J.I. Case High School.

This is why Golden's football team decided to support him by wearing his jersey number, 60, during their game against Oak Creek high school Friday. They wanted to let him know that he is not alone.

"I just told everybody in our group chat to make sure that we have something that shows that we care and we're gonna fight for him tonight," said Trice. "When you make a play, make a big play, pull that jersey up show that 'Do It For 60'."

The support for Golden also flooded into the stands where fans stood cheering on the team.

"It's good to show his family and friends that we all care about him, the whole school misses him, and he was a great player, so it's just sad losing him, but hopefully, he'll recover soon," said Evan Thilemann, a sophomore at J.I. Case High School.

Police say the shooting suspect is facing attempted homicide charges.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip