Football fans will be able to watch Christmas Day game on Netflix

In Today's Talker — Football fans are throwing out the yellow flag on Netflix and the NFL.

That's after the two companies announced a deal to broadcast the Christmas Day games live on the popular streaming service.

In 2024, Netflix will air two holiday games on December 25th. In 2025 and 2026, it will stream "at least one."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For fans, this year of football will cost more than ever before. To see every game, you need a subscription to Peacock, Paramount Plus, ESPN Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket, Youtube TV, Amazon Prime and now Netflix.

