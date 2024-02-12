Football fans make last-minute bets at Potawatomi, hours before Super Bowl

MILWAUKEE — Hours before Super Bowl LVIII kicked off, a constant stream of football fans took to Potawatomi Casino and Hotel to place their last-minute bets.

Sunday marked the first Super Bowl since sports betting was made legal at Potawatomi in March.

“It’s only the biggest day of the year by far,” said Sportsbook Director Sean Cullen. “What I’m seeing so far today exceeded my expectations, but we were ready for it.”

He said in less than a year the book went from offering 24 kiosks and ticket writer windows to 83.

Cullen also said while betting opened two weeks prior, many chose game day to try their luck at a cash payout.

"Potowatomi needs the 49ers," he said. "All our guest seems to be on the chiefs for the most part.”

All 83 windows and ticket writers remained occupied throughout the afternoon, with long lines forming at times.

"Poto is making their money today," said Bobby, who was there placing his own bet.

Cullen said they have plans to move the operation to a much larger location in May.

