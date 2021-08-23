FoodShare replacement benefits available for people affected by storm power outages

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — FoodShare replacement benefits are available to certain Milwaukee County residents who were affected by severe storms and power outages earlier this month.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley reminded residents Monday that the county and local foodbank The Hunger Task Force are working together to provide aid.

Residents who receive FoodShare benefits could receive the replacement benefits if food purchased with FoodShare was lost during power outages earlier this month.

In order to qualify for the FoodShare replacement benefits, residents must submit a form [click here] and a letter from WE Energies confirming a power outage. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, which can be made online, in person, through fax or by email.

For more information on the FoodShare Replacement Benefits, contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee Enrollment Services (MilES) at 1-888-947-6583 or in-person at the Coggs Human Services building, located at 1220 W. Vliet St., during business hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 AM – 1 PM and Thursday from 12-4 p.m.

Assistance is also available with submitting an application for Replacement Benefits through the Hunger Task Force at the following locations:

Hunger Task Force Self-Service Centers

Robles Self-Service Center

723 W. Mitchell Street

Phone: 414-238-6484

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00a.m.-4:30p.m.

Spanish language assistance available

Alicia’s Place FoodShare Resource Center

4144 N. 56th Street @ Midtown Center

Phone: 414-988-6501

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00a.m.-4:30p.m.

Hmong, Lao, and Thai language assistance available

