Food truck festival to cater to Milwaukee Muslim community celebrating Ramadan

MILWAUKEE — In honor of the holy month of Ramadan, a new tradition is starting in Milwaukee. For the first time, a food truck festival will be held in the city that specifically caters to the Muslim community.

"I think we’re ready to expand and venture into new things," said festival organizer Bushra Zaibak.

Zaibak, who spearheaded Milwaukee's first halal restaurant week last year, says this won't be your typical food truck festival. It'll start at 10:30 p.m. Friday and will go into the early morning hours, accommodating those fasting for Ramadan.

"Ramadan is essentially a month of spirituality, spiritual growth, and character development," said Zaibak. "During daylight hours we’re not going to be eating or drinking so after that folks will break their fast right at sunset."

The festival, which is open to the entire community, will be held in the parking lot of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee at 13th and Layton. People will be able to try diverse halal-prepared meals from food trucks all across the city.

"It’s good to experience other food from other countries and other walks of life. It’s very important," said Edwin Curtis.

Among the food trucks taking part in the festival is Jmakin Jamaican. Owner Edwin Curtis says he's preparing to offer a wide range of some of his favorite foods.

"We'll have jerk chicken, fish, shrimp, goat," he said.

"Hosting this type of event for not just the Muslim community but the community at large is just a great opportunity for everyone to get together, meet each other, and try new things," said Zaibak.

The festival will be on Friday, April 7 from 10:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

