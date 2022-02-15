Food truck event returning to the Corners of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Food trucks are coming back to the Corner of Brookfield this summer for the Town Food Truck Festival!

Every third Wednesday of the month from May 18th through September, you can head to the Corners of Brookfield for live entertainment, food trucks, craft beer, and kid-friendly activities.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. each day and local vendors will include Flour Girl and Flame, Pina Mexican Eats, Shorty’s Grilled Cheese, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Clean Cruisine, Pete’s Pops, Roll MKE, and Slo’ Motion BBQ.

The event has been canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, so organizers are excited to have the event returning to Brookfield.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests back for fun summer nights out in the Town,” said Anna Antoine, Town of Brookfield Tourism Director.

Chelsea Roesler, Marketing & Events Director at The Corners of Brookfield also expressed her excitement in a news release Tuesday, saying, "The Corners team is thrilled to bring back this community favorite event and even more thrilled to be partnering with Discover Brookfield! To see the center come alive with more great, local food and music & our treasured community is what we love with an event!”

