Food hall 'North Avenue Market' to host soft opening on Wednesday

The North Avenue Market, a food hall, will host a soft opening on Wednesday.

Officials say the soft opening allows its teams to work out any kinks before its grand opening later this month.

The food hall, located at 5900 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee, has nine vendors ranging from coffee to desserts to restaurants and bars. The nine vendors are A&B Desserts, Arty's Sweet Talk Cupcakes, A Taste of Java, Bittercube, Fresh Farm Bowls, Mosler's Vault, The Packed Picnic Company, Sam's Deli, and S'Blendid Boba Tea.

According to the food hall's website, the market is a "small, community-oriented, family-owned business that caters to foodies, travelers, and locals alike." There will be a retail hall with live entertainment, a drive-through window, indoor and outdoor seating, games, and a bar.

Construction on North Avenue Market began in late January. It took months of environmental negotiations as well as a $2 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. and financial support from the Milwaukee Development Corp.

North Avenue Market will be open Mondays through Wednesdays 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about the food hall, visit North Avenue Market's website.

