Authorities say a missing Fond du Lac woman died after she fell and succumbed to prolonged exposure to the cold on New Year’s Day.

Lindsey Klima, 27, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. leaving an ice shanty around 100 yards from the south shoreline of Lake Winnebago, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Klima was found at around 6:30 p.m. on the shore near Garden Drive, two hours after she was reported missing.

Foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing.