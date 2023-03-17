Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office warns of drugs disguised as chocolate bars, candy

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after deputies recently seized drugs that looked like chocolate and candy.

Early Sunday morning, deputies pulled over a driver with a registration violation on I-41. The registered owner was still in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail after illegal drugs were seized from their home during a search warrant.

A deputy and his K9 were about to conduct an open-air sniff around the car when the 36-year-old Fond du Lac woman who was driving the car refused commands. She instead attempted to return to her car and resisted as the deputy attempted to handcuff her. She was then arrested for resisting/obstructing. The K9 was deployed for an open-air sniff, which resulted in a positive alert on the car.

During a search of the car, deputies found two electronic scales, suspected marijuana, three psilocybin mushroom chocolate bars, and 50 suspected methamphetamine pills. The sheriff's office says the assorted pills were in different shapes and designs and resembled ecstasy pills. However, field tests determined the presence of methamphetamine and tests didn't show any MDMA.

The sheriff's office warns the packaging and colors of the chocolate bars and pills are similar to candy that is targeted to be sold to young people.

"These drugs could be harmful or even fatal to a child who consumed them," Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The woman has a drug-related criminal history and was out on bail for possession of cocaine (repeat offender), possession of THC (repeat offender), and possession of an electric weapon. She was booked into the county jail for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin, possession of THC (repeat offender), resisting or obstructing an officer, and felony bail jumping.

Drug Overdose Alert issued for Racine County; 6 overdoses in 4 days

By Madison Goldbeck, March 16, 2023

RACINE, Wis. — A Drug Overdose Alert was issued for Racine County after six reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses within four days.

Racine County Public Health and the City of Racine Public Health Department issued the public health alert Thursday evening.

From March 12 to March 15, there were six suspected overdoses seen at hospital emergency departments.

Health officials say Racine County is seeing a 158% increase in overdose activity compared to the first quarter of last year. So far this year, there have been 49 reported overdoses. The county has reached the highest count of overdoses since the third quarter of 2021, placing Racine County at an all-time high since at least 2019.

There is also an increase in reports of overdoses related to cocaine, as well as consistently high reports of fentanyl-related overdoses.

"Healthcare partners warn of increased potency of drugs and need for more doses of Narcan in order to reverse an overdose," Racine County Public Health and the City of Racine Public Health Department said in a statement.

You can prevent an overdose death by having Narcan available. You can also access fentanyl test strips for free by calling the City of Racine Public Health Department (262-636-9431) or the Behavioral Health Services of Racine County (262-638-6375). If you witness an overdose, you should call 911 immediately, administer Narcan (one dose every two to three minutes), and stay with the person until help arrives.

