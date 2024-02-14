Fond du Lac police investigating suspicious death after crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police officers say a 33-year-old woman died at a hospital after a crash Tuesday night.

At about 6:23 P.M., officers responded near North Main and West Follett streets for a single-vehicle crash. Officers say it hit landscaping bricks and then rested on top of a cluster of bushes.

Officers found the woman unresponsive inside the vehicle. They pulled her out and tried to treat her until Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics arrived. They also learned a 3-year-old child was a passenger inside the vehicle.

Paramedics took the woman to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. Paramedics checked out the child, who wasn't injured.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the crash. The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause.



