Fond du Lac Police investigating death at Taycheedah Correctional Institution

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirms the death of a prisoner at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. The death is under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 19, correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to a DOC press release.

On Nov. 11, 2022, NBC's "Dateline" aired an episode about the 2006 murder of Schulz-Juedes' husband Kenneth Juedes, and her conviction 15 years later in 2021.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains an active investigation.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office. The DOC will continue to offer support during the investigation.

