Fond Du Lac Police Department investigating man's death as homicide

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the death of a local, 26-year-old man who was found dead after being shot.

Police and detectives responded close to midnight last night for assistance in the 300 block of 8th Street. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing. The man's identity is not being released at this time and there are no suspects.

Officers and Detectives are re-canvassing the area this morning.

If you have any information or believe you may have information, contact Lt. Matthew Bobo at (920) 322-3722, mbobo@fdl.wi.gov or call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.