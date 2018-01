FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac Police have arrested two Fond du Lac men for the 2017 homicide of Logan Foster. The arrest happened on Friday morning.

The men are 22- and 23-years-old residents of Fond du Lac. They are now in the Fond du Lac County Jail with charges of party to the Crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.

Authorities say leads were made after video surveillance throughout the area and the community’s help.

The case has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.