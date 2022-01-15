Fond du Lac man in custody after assaulting a police officer

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man is in custody after assaulting a police officer at an apartment building last night.

Police were called to an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue at 10:19 p.m. due to a report of a resident trying to break down a door. While speaking to residents, the 44 year old male suspect approached the officer. The officer encouraged the residents to return to their apartments, and as he was talking to the man, the individual began assaulting the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital, as he sustained injuries to the nose, finger, and other non-life threatening injuries. He was released after treatment.

The man who assaulted the officer was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is being held on several criminal charges.

We'll continue to update the story as we learn more information.