Fond du Lac man has lucky grocery store run, wins $107K jackpot

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — A Fond du Lac man went on a very lucky grocery run after purchasing a jackpot-winning ticket worth $107,000.

On Tuesday, March 22, Joseph Bednarek was sent to the Pick 'N Save on Pioneer Road by his wife for hot dogs and other groceries. While checking out, Bednarek said he saw the high Badger 5 jackpot on the Wisconsin Lottery sign and bought $10 worth of tickets.

Wisconsin Lottery says Bednarek is retired and plans to use the money to complete house repairs and add to savings.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Tickets $1 per play.

