Fond du Lac man charged after threatening to 'shoot up a school', $1M cash bond set

WAUPUN, Wis. — A $1 million cash bond was set Thursday for a Fond du Lac man charged with terrorist threats after threatening to buy an assault rifle and "shoot up a school."

Darrell T. Scott, 66, was charged with terrorist threats - use of a dangerous weapon (felony) and misdemeanor charges.

According to a criminal complaint, a Fond du Lac County deputy pulled over a driver, later identified as Scott, for speeding in Waupun on April 4. Scott was ultimately arrested for his third drunk driving offense.

The complaint alleges while at the hospital for a legal blood draw, Scott began asking the deputies for their opinions on assault weapons. Scott stated he was going to purchase an assault rifle and "shoot stuff." He further commented that he was not a criminal and that deputies should "be finding people who are shooting up schools."

Once at the Fond du Lac County Jail, Scott allegedly continued to talk about purchasing an assault weapon. He indicated he was going to shoot up a school and "there was nothing that deputies could do to stop him," the complaint says.

While in the booking room, Scott allegedly made the following statements:

“Remember what I said guys.”

“Remember what I said, this not a joke.”

“I’m serious guys, I’ve had it with this society.”

“You don’t want that on you... Ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

“You can write all you want.”

“You can’t stop me from buying it.”

“I’m not crazy enough to do it, who knows..."

“I think about shooting up a school everyday.”

“I’m thinking about buying an assault weapon and shooting up a school.”

“I’m thinking about buying a gun tomorrow and shooting up a school.”

“I wanna shoot a school up, I’m gonna hurt a school.”

The complaint says Scott's comments began as saying he could buy a gun and shoot up a school but progressed to he was going to do so the next day when he got out of jail.

If convicted, Scott faces a maximum of nine years imprisonment and a $13,000 fine. Scott will have a preliminary hearing on April 14.

Police investigate Fond du Lac High School Snapchat shooting threat

Madison Goldbeck | May 30, 2022

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Classes are canceled at Fond du Lac High School on Tuesday as the Fond du Lac Police Department investigates a Snapchat school shooting threat.

According to Fond du Lac police, a student who attends Fond du Lac High School received a threat on Snapchat, stating “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

Police say the incident remains under investigation. The police department is working with the Fond du Lac School District superintendent.

"Given the late notice of the potential threat and the events that have occurred over the past two weeks, I am canceling classes at Fond du Lac High School for Tuesday, May 31, 2022," a spokesperson for the Fond du Lac school district said Monday evening. "This will provide the Fond du Lac Police Department additional time to conduct a thorough investigation. There will be additional information shared on Tuesday in regard to the incident and the status of school for Wednesday, June 1, 2022."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at (920) 970-7951, email mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

