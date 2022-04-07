Fond du Lac firefighters on scene of hazmat situation at Milk Specialties

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) said crews are on the scene of a "hazmat incident" at Milk Specialties, located at 325 Tompkins St.

At 11:38 a.m., FDLFR said it responded to a report of a gas plume emitting a yellowish cloud into the atmosphere from Milk Specialties. NBC 26 reporter Ben Bokun said later in the afternoon that the cloud had changed to a whitish color.

Although the exact concentration and type of gas are not known FDLFR said it’s believed to contain chlorine.

Fire crews evacuated around 100 employees from the building. No one was hurt.

FDLFR Technical Rescue Team members entered the building to attempt to secure the leak. The leak is still ongoing and crews are trying again to contain it.

The neighborhood near the facility was also being evacuated. There currently is no timetable for when residents will return or when the leak will stop.

FDLFR asked the public to avoid this area and railway traffic has been suspended.