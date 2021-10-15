Fond du Lac County Sheriffs searching for missing man, baby following crash

LAMARTINE — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office say a man and a baby are missing after a Thursday night car crash.

They say around 10:30 p.m., a female, her adult male friend, 24-year-old Jordan, and his 4-month-old infant Serenity were in a car involved in a minor crash into a ditch on Brown Road, west of Townline Road in Lamartine.

Jordan removed his baby, who was in a car seat, and left the vehicle and walked into a marshy area. The female lost sight of him a short time later. She was then able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and drive to Fond Du Lac.

After she was unable to reach Jordan on his cell for several hours, she contacted the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to the crash scene and scoured the area, but haven't been able to locate or make contact with Jordan or the baby.

The car seat was found empty in a wooded area north of the crash scene.

Jordan was wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants, and Serenity was bundled in blankets.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area north of Brown Road between Esterbrook Road and Nelson Road while emergency personnel search for the pair.

Deputies, multiple fire departments, EMS, drones and aircraft are being used to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office at (920) 929-3390.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip