Fond Du Lac County Sheriff searching for missing endangered girl

FOND DU LAC — The Fond Du Lac County Sheriff is asking for help in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cambellsport.

Officials say, 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher, ran away from her home in the early morning on Monday, December 27th, and left behind a concerning note.

Fond Du Lac County officials are working with other agencies in the greater Milwaukee area checking multiple homes in connection to a man she may be with.

One person interviewed suggested Cassidy may be with her son, but provided no other details.

As of Sunday night, Cassidy has yet to be found. Her phone has been turned off and no friends or family have heard from her.

Anyone who can provide any information that can help in the search for Cassidy is asked to contact Fond Du Lac County officials at 920-929-3390.

